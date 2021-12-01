Kupu Aina Corps Seeks Applicants for 130 Green Jobs

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kupu Aina Corps is looking to fill 130 Green jobs, win-win for the environment and a more resilient economy for Hawaii.

“This is a relaunch of a successful 2020 Kupu Aina Corps program,” explains Kawika Riley, Kupu Senior Director of External Affairs. “Kupu and the State provided over 350 displaced workers and recent graduates with jobs and training in natural resource management and sustainable agriculture. Kupu is now accepting applications for both full-time and part-time job applicants and for sustainability organizations interested in serving as host sites for Kupu Aina Corps members.”

Participants gain real life experience through a variety of areas related to natural resource management, agriculture, conservation, renewable energy, or other sustainability professions.

Depending on host site availability, positions may address a broad spectrum of topics, including aquatic and terrestrial resource management, outreach, mapping, native species restoration, invasive species removal, renewable energy, sustainable farming, and more.

Full-time and part-time positions throughout the state are available and are ideal for applicants looking to move into or return to work in a sustainability-related industry. All eligible applicants 17 and older will be considered, but Kupu strongly encourages applications from participants between the ages of 20 and 40, as that group was identified in the legislation funding the program.

Host sites can include nonprofits, for-profit businesses, and government agencies. This is an ideal program for businesses trying to grow, or to figure out how to hire and retain qualified employees. The Kupu Aina Corps positions are structured as a cost share, with Kupu covering roughly 75 percent of costs and host sites covering roughly 25 percent ($12,000 per participant).

This is a great opportunity for sustainability entrepreneurs, conservation organizations, and nonprofits that are ready to grow. Applications for Kupu Aina Corps are open today for job positions and host sites.

The round one deadline for applications is December 10, 2021, with a final deadline of January 7, 2022.

Learn more and apply here: https://www.kupuhawaii.org/aina/