Kunia Shopping Center Offers A Variety of Family-Owned Restaurants to Shoppers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kunia Shopping Center supports local businesses by bringing a wide range of family-owned restaurants to its customers.

With more than 10 dining options to select from at Kunia Shopping Center, shoppers will be able to satisfy their hunger from Filipino food, to Thai cuisine.

“We have been at Kunia Shopping Center since 2010 and the frequent customers that dine in have been amazing. Some of the popular dishes that they order are our pad thai, fried shrimp rolls, curry and our fried chicken,” says Nanette Small, Restaurant Manager at Thai Village.

Thai Village is not the only local business offered at Kunia Shopping Center, the Kunia Chinese Restaurant has been supported by the center as well.

“We are a locally owned, family business that serves Cantonese chop suey style food. Because groups of people stop in, we always recommend our family-style package. It includes honey walnut shrimp, beef with broccoli, orange chicken, crab puffs and our famous crispy gau gee. In addition to that package, people love our fried flounder as well,” says Anadrea Fang, Manager at Kunia Chinese Restaurant.

Located on the upper level of Kunia Shopping Center, customers are able to dine at another family-owned business,Tiano’s, a Filipino-American restaurant that serves a variety of dishes.

“We have dine-in, takeout and catering services that everyone can choose from. No matter the service, people always seem to gravitate towards our prix fixe menu. It’s a complete meal that features our signature prime rib and garlic shrimp dish, which includes an appetizer, clam chowder or house salad and our desserts,” says Joel Navasca, Owner of Tiano’s.

Those looking to learn more about the restaurants offered at Kunia Shopping Center are encouraged to visit their official website.

KUNIA SHOPPING CENTER:

Web: www.KuniaShoppingCenter.com

THAI VILLAGE:

Web: www.HawaiiThaiVillage.com

KUNIA CHINESE RESTAURANT:

Web: www.KuniaChineseRestaurant.com

TIANO’S:

Web: www.MyTianos.com