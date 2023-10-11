Honolulu (KHON2) – After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Prince Lot Hula Festival, a celebration of Hawaiian culture and hula, returned to live, in-person performances. Michael Pili Pang, the kumu hula of Hālau Hula Ka Noe’au, shared his insights and experiences about the Festival’s return, the challenges faced, and the excitement it brought.

From a kumu hula’s perspective, he shared that performing at the Prince Lot Hula Festival is a unique experience. A total of twelve hālau participated this year, creating a heartwarming moment as hula communities reunited. The Festival’s non-competitive nature allows people of all ages to participate, from children to elders, fostering cultural exchange and showcasing hula’s beauty to a global audience through virtual platforms.

The virtual Festival, premiering on October 19 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2, promises a delightful experience. Twelve hālau will present a mix of traditional and contemporary hula, along with stories about traditional crafts and special features. The virtual show aims to capture the excitement of the live Festival.

Michael expressed his gratitude to those who made the Festival’s return possible, including the Moanalua Gardens Foundation, volunteers from the Royal Order of Kamehameha, and generous sponsors. He called on everyone to join the celebration of hula and Hawaiian culture on October 19.

For more information, visit moanaluagardensfoundation.org