The premiere of the Virtual 45th Anniverssary Prince Lot Hula Festival, Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2 and preparing for the Festival is extra special for Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang.

“ This year will be our 16th year participating in the Prince Lot Hula Festival. We started when it was at Moanalua Gardens, then at Iolani Palace and now as a Virtual Festival. Hālau Hula Ka Noe’au has always enjoyed performing at the Festival because it is non-competitive, the largest non-competitive hula festival in Hawaii, and because it is all about sharing our love for hula. Everyone can participate from keiki to kūpuna. Preparing for the Festival with pandemic restrictions in place made it more challenging but I’m lucky to have great helpers. The first three were challenges as everyone was practicing on their own or remotely. Then we had to bring the musicians in and try to make the group look as one. Covid – restrictions and health guideline by Queen Emma Medical Center also played a major role in our preparations.”

Hālau Hula Ka Noe’au’s performance will be on Thursday evening on KHON 2 from 7 to 9 pm. For more information, visit moanaluagardensfoundation.org