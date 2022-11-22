Honolulu (KHON2) – Kumon is helping students at all school levels with their math and reading skills.

Kumon is an individualized program catered to each child providing work at an appropriate level of learning for its student.

“Our work is designed to create fluency and ability while ensuring students have a solid foundation to continue to progress,” says Deena Tamashiro, Vice-President, Kumon Mililani Mauka.

Kumon at Mililani Mauka is open from Monday thru Friday from 10AM to 6PM.

Address: 95-1095 Ainamakua Dr. Mililani, HI 96789