Kulu Kulu Celebrates Girls Day with Special Hinamatsuri Cake

Hinamatsuri is Girls Day and means “doll festival” in Japanese. It is celebrated on the third day of March, a tradition that dates back to the late 1600’s in Japan. Usually, one displays dolls that symbolize the Emperor and Empress in a wedding ceremony. Kulu Kulu is adding these celebratory figures to their popular Strawberry Shortcake.

The Hinamatsuri cakes will be available between Sunday, March 1 through Tuesday, March 3. Orders can be placed online at http://kulukulucake.com or you can pre-pay in-person at the location you plan to pick-up your cake.

Kulu Kulu has three store locations: the Paina Food court on the second floor of Royal Hawaiian Center, our factory at Eaton Square, and at Shirokiya Japan Village Walk in Ala Moana Center.

They have three sizes starting at 6” rounds at $38 which is great for 4 – 6 people. They also have a 7” round cake for $48 that’s good for 6 – 8 people, and an 8” round cake for $58, ideal for 8 – 10 people.

Their Hello Kitty Waffles are very popular and make great party favors and snacks. These are available year-round and can only be purchased at this Shirokiya location.