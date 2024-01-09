Matt Pakkala, a real estate expert specializing in condominiums, shares insights with Living808 into the evolving landscape of condominium lifestyle and entertaining with the newest luxury high rise in Honolulu, Kuilei Place. According to Pakkala, a resident himself and involved in sales, there is a noticeable shift in how people view and utilize their homes for entertainment.

“The growing importance of spending quality time with friends and family, highlighting the allure of entertaining in the comfort of one’s home. These observations have significantly influenced the design and amenities at Kuilei Place”, a development Pakkala is involved in designing.

“The developers of Kuilei Place have taken a unique approach, crafting amenities that seamlessly extend the home experience. The concept of “Club Rooms,” distinctive spaces on the ground level that residents can reserve. Each room has its individual vibe, designed by Philpotts Interiors, and boasts rare outdoor options, providing an extra dimension to gatherings.”

These Club Rooms, beyond their exquisite design, are highly functional and versatile, featuring full kitchens, large screen TVs, and flexible table arrangements. From birthday celebrations to business meetings, these spaces cater to diverse needs, offering residents countless entertaining options.

Pakkala loves these spaces and shared details about the penthouse level private dining suites, emphasizing unparalleled views of Diamond Head, Waikīkī, and beyond. “These exclusive spaces, with high ceilings, full kitchens, and beautiful bars, are designed to create memorable experiences for residents and their guests. One of the suites even boasts the state’s best-kept secret – a hidden gem, the ultimate karaoke lounge.”

The ethos behind these carefully crafted spaces aligns with the Kobayashi Group’s commitment to family, friends, and food. It connects loved ones through designed spaces that reclaim time for living in the moment and creating cherished memories.

In essence, both the ground level Club Rooms and the penthouse level private dining suites at Kuilei Place aim to provide residents with a canvas for crafting their unique stories, fostering a vibrant sense of community through versatile, comfortable, and luxurious spaces.

For more information or to see the renderings for yourself, visit the Kuilei Place showroom on the third floor of Ala Moana Center next to T-Mobile, or online at kuileiplace.com.