Distance Learning “Ocean in a Bottle”

Kamehameha Schools is creating fun and productive ways for children to continue education through “Distance Learning.” Today we focus and Preschool Kumu Michelle Keliʻiwaiwaiʻole from the Waianae region. Kumu Michelle teaches a simple science related activity that ‘ohana can do at home with keiki with material and supplies that most people have at home. Through the activity, keiki can explore how liquids mix and the motion and movement of liquids. These ocean bottles can also be a calming sensory tube for some keiki. Michelle explained the experiment and goals while distance learning.

“My goal when planning activities is to offer a variety of choices that are simple, familiar and manageable for keiki and their families to do at home. Also, I intentionally plan for flexibility to allow families to do what they can and when they can. It’s important as a kumu to consider the different circumstances that each ʻohana are dealing with in their home environment. As a kumu I do my best to individualize for keiki and ʻohana and to meet our ʻohana where they are.”

View the entire demo