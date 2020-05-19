Live Now
KHON2 World Report

Distance Learning “Ocean in a Bottle”

Kūkulu Kahua
Posted: / Updated:

Kamehameha Schools is creating fun and productive ways for children to continue education through “Distance Learning.” Today we focus and Preschool Kumu Michelle Keliʻiwaiwaiʻole from the Waianae region. Kumu Michelle teaches a simple science related activity that ‘ohana can do at home with keiki with material and supplies that most people have at home. Through the activity, keiki can explore how liquids mix and the motion and movement of liquids. These ocean bottles can also be a calming sensory tube for some keiki. Michelle explained the experiment and goals while distance learning.

“My goal when planning activities is to offer a variety of choices that are simple, familiar and manageable for keiki and their families to do at home.  Also, I intentionally plan for flexibility to allow families to do what they can and when they can. It’s important as a kumu to consider the different circumstances that each ʻohana are dealing with in their home environment. As a kumu I do my best to individualize for keiki and ʻohana and to meet our ʻohana where they are.”

View the entire demo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

81° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 66°

Sunday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories