Honolulu (KHON2) – Kuilima Farm’s first Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch on Oahu’s North Shore will feature pumpkin picking and decorating.

Kuilima Farm is the first farm-to-resort operation in Hawaii, and this upcoming weekend Hawaii residents are invited to check out the farm for their first-ever Fall Festival.

“The Fall Festival will have lots of family friendly activities including a pumpkin patch, entertainment, food vendors, arts & crafts, tractor rides, farm tours and lots more! There will be lots of great photo opportunities as well,” says Ramsey Brown, VP Diversified Agriculture, Pono Pacific.

Kuilima Farm consists of 468 acres of agricultural land on O‘ahu’s North Shore which includes 34 community garden plots.

Brown says, “What sets us apart is that no matter how hot and dusty you get here on the farm, the ocean is just across the street to cool off after. We are located straight across from the most family-friendly beaches at Kawela Bay and Turtle Bay.”

The Fall Festival will kick off this weekend, October 22nd & 23rd and again next weekend, October 29th & 30th from 10AM to 5PM.

Kuilima Farm:

Address: 57-146 Kamehameha Highway

Across from Kawela Bay

Website: www.kuilimafarm.com

Fall Festival Notes:

Tickets available at eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-at-kuilima-farm

– KEIKI (ages 12 & under) are FREE!

– Entry fee will be $10 per person or $8 with Hawai‘i resident or military ID. – Proceeds from the event will benefit the Turtle Bay Foundation and local school organizations.