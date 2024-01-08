You can now discover an elevated approach to kama‘āina living that will be Kuilei Place. Living808 joined Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, Executive Vice President of Kobayashi Group, from the Kuilei Place showroom to learn all about it.

Alana, a third-generation member, highlighted the family’s history, emphasizing values that shaped projects like Kuilei Place. The Kobayashi Group, which was founded in the 1950s, transitioned from construction to real estate development, boasting iconic projects like Hokua, Capitol Place, ONE Ala Moana, and Park Lane.

Situated on east Kapiʻolani Blvd. near University and Date Streets, Kuilei Place offers convenience with easy access to H-1 and proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping, and recreational areas like Ala Wai golf course and Kapiʻolani Park. Aoki Group restaurants/cafes will be conveniently located downstairs.

Residents are promised unparalleled views of Diamond Head and beyond, with even penthouse-level units designed as private dining suites, providing spaces for memorable gatherings against the backdrop of spectacular views. Alana also underscored Kobayashi Group’s commitment to lifestyle and wellness, with over 16 reservable amenities! These include outdoor BBQ cabanas, Club Rooms, penthouse private dining suites, karaoke lounge, fitness facilities, walking paths, a swimming pool, playgrounds, and innovative dog parks.

Alana shared, “The Kuilei Place community has so much going for it: Prime location, unparalleled views, amazing collection of amenities, super-efficient floor plans, enhanced security and exceptional staff. Residents will have so much to look forward to! I would encourage anyone interested in Kuilei Place to visit us at the Sales Gallery where they can learn more about the property.”

For more information, visit www.kuileiplace.com, or visit their showroom in-person.

Kuilei Place Sales Gallery

Ala Moana Center, Level 3 Ewa Wing

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 3505

Honolulu, HI • 96814

808-751-2599