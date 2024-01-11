Kuilei Place, is an upcoming inclusive community that can be perfect for all lifestyles, including multi-generational living. This can be the case at Kuilei place as families have the opportunity to purchase multiple units while maintaining individual residences. Alana Kobayashi Pakkala and Kendra Okihiro shared the benefits of this lifestyle, including from their own experiences.

Alana stressed the harmony of living in separate units within the same development. This arrangement offers both closeness and privacy, facilitating quality family time while preserving individual autonomy. The allure of Kuilei Place’s shared spaces such as playgrounds, parks, and the golf course amplifies the excitement for intergenerational living. The community’s other amenities, including private dining rooms, fitness facilities, and family-friendly spaces, play a central role in enhancing family life. Residents will be able to capitalize on the shared spaces for activities such as walks, family dinners, and celebrations.

Kendra Okihiro noted Kuilei Place’s broad appeal, attracting first-time homebuyers, investors seeking an upgrade, and empty nesters downsizing to a low-maintenance lifestyle. The prime location, attractive prices, and outstanding amenities contribute to its diverse buyer demographic.

Encouraging families to embrace the opportunity, Kendra Okihiro described multi-generational living at Kuilei Place as a unique layer to family life, promoting closeness while allowing each generation to maintain independence.

For more information, visit www.kuileiplace.com, or visit their sales gallery in Ala Moana Center.