The annual Kūhiō Day parade is returning, and for the first time will be held in Kapolei . This Saturday, the two-mile parade route will begin at Kapolei Hale, continues along Kapolei Parkway, and will end at Ka Makana Alii. Dreana Kalili, the president of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Club, joined us to talk about the parade and talk about the importance of Prince Kūhiō .

Dreana shared about Prince Kūhiō, “He made bold moves that today provide opportunities for our community. Namely, the Hawaiian Home Commission Act, which has provided housing for thousands of families. He also created the Hawaiian Civic Club movement, that has helped advocate for major legislation like our Hawaiian immersion schools, the cultivation of land and natural resources. If there is any one thing that we have learned from Prince Kūhiō it’s that our voice is our power. The more we use the voice the greater the opportunities for our future.”

The parade will be held on Saturday 3/25 at 5pm.

In another first, the parade is being aired live on KHON , allowing others the chance to celebrate the Prince’s legacy.

KHON2 will air the statewide live broadcast from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., as well as an encore broadcast on KHII on Sunday, March 26 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The parade will also be live-streamed on our website at khon2.com.