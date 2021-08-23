Kuana Torres Kahele Teams Up With Robert Cazimero For Concerts at Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kuana Torres Kahele is partnering up with fellow musician, Robert Cazimero for upcoming shows at Blue Note Hawaii.

Known for his entertaining shows and successful collaborations with other local entertainers, singer and songwriter, Kuana Torres Kahele is returning to the Blue Note Hawaii stage for a night of hula and mele.

“On Friday, August 27, I will be hosting a show at Blue Note Hawaii called ‘Father and Son Hula Night.’ We usually see performances where mothers, daughters or fathers and daughter’s dancing, but I wanted to do something a little different and showcase the special bond that father and son have together,” says Kuana Torres Kahele, singer and songwriter.

Well-known hula dancers, Kaleo and Kalala Trinidad aren’t the only local entertainers accompanying Kahele at Blue Note Hawaii, Kuana will be teaming up with Robert Cazimero on September 9th.

“I will be performing with Kuana at Blue Note Hawaii in honor of his big birthday celebration.Kuana and I have been working alongside one another for a long time, and whenever we hit the stage together, it’s always a fun time. Our fans can expect a great night of celebrating the Hawaiian culture through hula and mele, all in honor of Kuana’s birthday,” says Robert Cazimero, singer and songwriter.

Through their love for Hawaii and it’s culture, both Cazimero and Kahele have individually released music, which has been written throughout the cover-19 pandemic.

Cazimero says, “I found it easy to write music throughout the pandemic, not just because there was a lot to write about that can help people go through this hard time, but also because I was not distracted with outside work.”

Kahele’s latest album, “Nani Wai’ale,” has been successful with locally and nationally, allowing it to debut at the 27th spot on the Billboard’s Pop Charts.

“My latest album really reflects Hawaii and its people. I will also be performing these new songs at my Blue Note Hawaii concerts,” says Kahele.

Tickets for both Kahele’s August 27th show, and September show can be purchased via Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

