Korea Week: Mixed Plate with Pamela Young in Korea

HONOLULU (KHON) – The phenomenon known as the Korean Wave is influencing every aspect of modern culture not only in its home country but around the world. The meteoric rise of K-Pop and K-Drama stars on the tube, in theatres and online has brought K-Mania to international audiences.

Pamela Young’s Mixed Plate special K-mania: Heart & Seoul brought the new cultural phenomenon to KHON viewers in 2016. She joined us on Living808’s Korea Week to talk about making her Korea special. She shared travel tips for those planning a visit to Korea.

K-mania: Heart & Seoul showcases the boy bands and girl groups at Seoul’s talent-launching television show and goes to a major concert to see why PSY (Gangnam Style) remains the country’s top superstar.

Young shows us how K-Mania has made Seoul the plastic surgery mecca of Asia. The program lets us join in on a day in the steam rooms of a neighborhood bathhouse, getting an acupuncture facelift and harvesting kelp along the southern coast for that elixir of good health: seaweed.

And don’t forget the Mud Festival. Boryeong mud is packed with skin nutrients so once a year villagers are given free rein to cover themselves (and others) with the wet stuff in a celebration of their major export.

Watch the interview and program below.