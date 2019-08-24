KonMari Workshops Spark Joy & Organization

Honolulu (KHON2)- The KonMari Method that inspired many of us to change the way we fold and keep only what “sparks joy” is sharing the organizational tools with workshops in Hawaii.

The KonMari Method™ was established by Marie Kondo, bestselling author, tidying expert, and star of Netflix’s popular documentary “Tidying up with Marie Kondo.”

Adherers of the KonMari method are encouraged to keep only those things that speak to the heart, and discard items that no longer spark joy. Attendees of the workshop will learn the importance of purposeful, clutter-free living and practical tips for tidying up at home.

Master Certified KonMari consultant Caitlin Roberts came on Living808 to give a sneak peek of her seminar at Ward Village.

The KonMari process of “joy-checking” her personal items quickly began to infiltrate all aspects of Caitlin’s life, and Caitlin soon realized she was not just cleaning her home–she was creating space to live the life she wanted.

Inspired by the residual benefits of her tidy home and mind, Caitlin launched Minimize With Purpose in late 2016 to help others plagued by mental overwhelm and time poverty. She is now one of only two certified Master KonMari consultants in the world and the only one on the West Coast.

“The philosophy behind The KonMari Method draws people not just due to its effectiveness in creating cleaner, tidier spaces, but also because it places great importance of being mindful, introspective and forward-looking,” shares Caitlin. “A tidier home can lead to a less stressful home environment, while using mindfulness to consider which items “spark joy” encourages people to consider what they value, be thankful for those items, and also to cleanse themselves and their home of anything they’ve been physically (and even emotionally) holding onto that they don’t need.”

The workshops are free and open to the community. The schedules are as follows:

Thursday: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Friday: 10:00am-11:00am; 2:00pm-3:00pm; 6:00pm-7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am-11:00am; 2:00pm-3:00pm; 6:00pm-7:00pm Website: www.minimizewithpurpose.com/ www.konmari.com