Kona Commons Becomes a One-Stop-Shop for Christmas Shopping

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kona Commons offers an array of shopping and dining experiences to those looking to shop for their loved ones this holiday season.
Due to the stay-at-home order, Kona Commons has adjusted its operations in respect to the states guidelines and health regulations.
“The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority. Like all businesses in Hawaii we have made a lot of adjustments including increased sanitizing common area amenities like tables, chairs for outdoor dining, door handles, sanitization stations throughout center for customer use, proper signage for customers outlining our safety guidelines,” says Nancy Sakamoto, General Manager of Kona Commons.
With the holidays in full swing and Christmas in a few days, Kona Commons offers a variety of holiday events to stay in the Christmas spirit.
Sakamoto says, “We will be hosting a Holiday Gift Fair on December 19 from (9:30a – 4:30p.) This is where local makers and crafters bring their locally made goods and treats to Kona Commons and customers can shop a variety of Big Island made gifts. This event is actually monthly at Kona Commons however this month we are focusing on gifts for the holidays.”
In addition to the Christmas celebrations, Kona Commons is getting ready for the 2021 events that will offer more entertainment to its shoppers.
“We are very excited to open Old Navy around February and Island Naturals will be relocating and opening in late Spring. Our Genki Sushi just recently completed renovation of their restaurant and added their bullet train service,” says Sakamoto.
For shoppers who prefer to shop online, many stores and restaurants offer curbside pickup services.
WEBSITE: www.KonaCommons.com