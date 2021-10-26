Kolohe Kai to Drop ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ Music Video Featuring Fans

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kolohe Kai is honoring fans and their daughters with the release of their latest music video, “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Both Stevie Wonder and Kolohe Kai fans can expect a music video on Tuesday, October 26 after the release of his latest cover of “Isn’t She Lovely.”

“Stevie Wonder has always been apart of my life, musically. My dad and I would sing his songs growing up and when the opportunity to cover ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ came up, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to cover it,” says Roman De Peralta, Kolohe Kai.

De Peralta isn’t only honoring his family with his latest single and music video, he’s sharing his platform with his fans, allowing them to send in moments with their loved ones as well.

De Peralta says, “I wanted to pay homage to the fans and their daughters. My team and I had asked the fans to send in home videos, or dancing videos of special moments with their daughters so that they could be apart of this project as well.”

Kolohe Kai’s cover of “Isn’t She Lovely” is available to stream on digital platforms, with the release of its music video debuting on Tuesday, October 26.

WESBITE:

www.Kolohekaimusic.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@Kolohekaimusic