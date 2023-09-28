Honolulu (KHON2) – After a successful West Coast tour, (Kolohe Kai) is returning home to Hawaii with one show in Waikiki and the other on Maui.

With two shows left of his current Fall tour, Roman and the band of Kolohe Kai is ready to entertain their Hawaii fans.

“There’s no place like home. This is where we are from and we are excited to see all of

Our family and friends. Our Hawaii fans have a special place in our hearts and we can’t wait to end this tour with them,” says Roman DePeralta, Lead Singer of Kolohe Kai.

The two shows will be Friday, September 29th at Waikiki Shell and Saturday, September 30th at The Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

Kolohe Kai:

@KoloheKaiMusic