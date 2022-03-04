Honolulu (KHON2) – Local band, Kolohe Kai is premiering new music video for their latest single, “I Think You’re Beautiful.”

“This new single is a reminder for Hawaii’s youth to stop bullying each other and encourage one another to uplift their fellow classmates,” says Roman DePeralta, Lead Singer of Kolohe Kai.

In addition to Kolohe Kai’s newest music video, DePeralta and his team is preparing to reach different schools to encourage Hawaii’s youth to be kind to one another.

DePeralta says, “I will be going to different schools around Hawaii motivating Hawaii’s youth to be kind to one another. That’s the whole point of the song, to motivate change.”

Kolohe Kai’s newest single, “I Think You’re Beautiful” is available to stream on all digital platforms with the music video to premiere March 4th at 6:00PM (HST).

Kolohe Kai:

@KoloheKaiMusic