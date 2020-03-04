Kolohe Kai Performs 3 Songs & Talks Inspiration for First Ukulele Camp for Kids

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kolohe Kai will host a first ukulele camp on Saturday March 7th to teach keiki how to play the hit song “Heartstrings.”

Singer/Songwriter Roman De Peralta says it’s a dream come true to host camps for youth, ages 5-18. “It’s an ukulele workshop I’ve put together to teach the kids how to play Heartstrings on ukulele,” shares Roman. “First time I’ve done this and since so many kids love the song I decided to do this. I’ve always wanted to eventually start my own ukulele school for the kids to inspire and motivate them to explore music.”

Roman’s own music teacher will be a part of the camp, which he looks forward to doing again in a few months with another song popular with local children, Round and Around.

Kolohe Kai gave Living808 Host John Veneri and Tannya Joaquin a crash course on the Ukulele Workshop and performed 3 songs on the show, including his brand new single, an Island inspired cover of the Dan + Shay song “Speechless.”

To sign up for ukulele camp, go to KoloheKaimusic.com