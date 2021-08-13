Koloa Rum Company Celebrates National Mai Tai Day With One Of A Kind Cocktail

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local business, Koloa Rum is celebrating National Mai Tai Day a few weeks early with a fun cocktail for their 21 and over customers.

Known for their unique flavors, Koloa Rum Company sets themselves apart from others with natural and grown ingredients based out of Hawaii.

“Kauaʻi is the natural home for our company. The initial harvest in 1837 produced two tons of raw sugar and rum production began around this time as well,” says David Honma, Hawaii State Sales Associate at Koloa Rum Company.

With one of their top national holidays approaching, Honma feels National Mai Tai Day should be celebrated with Koloa Rum Company’s highly-recognized Koloa Tai, ready to drink cocktail.

Honma says, “For those that don’t want to make our mai tai at home, we offer a ready-to-drink Mai Tai, all you have to do is pour and sip.”

Those looking to learn more about Koloa Rum Company, other recipes and shop their award-winning cocktails can do so via their official website.

KOLOA TAI:

Ingredients:

3/4 oz Kōloa White Rum

3/4 oz Kōloa Gold Rum

3/4 oz Kōloa Dark Rum

1/2 oz – Clement Créole Shrubb Liqueur d’Orange or Grand Marnier

1 oz Lime juice

1/4 oz Pineapple juice

1/4 oz Orange juice

3/4 oz Orgeat

Instructions: Combine Kōloa White & Kōloa Gold Rum, Clemente Creole Shrubb, juices, and Orgeat with ice. Shake and strain over ice in a Tiki glass and top with a Kōloa Dark Rum float. Garnish with umbrella, lime wheel, pineapple slice and a sugar cane stick.

Website:

www.KoloaRum.com