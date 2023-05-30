The 2023 Kaua‘i Poke Fest with Sam Choy and friends is a celebration of poke and its diversity. The event features a live poke demonstration with Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri and entertainment by local entertainers and hula hālau. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Kaua‘i Charity Walk which supports local charities throughout the island of Kaua‘i. Chef Sam and Stacy Manzo, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Kōloa Landing Resort, joined John in the Living808 studio to talk about what people can expect on Saturday.

“What makes the Kaua‘i Poke Fest unique is its poke competition. We mention the celebration of the diversity of poke and that’s what you’ll get at Kaua‘i Poke Fest. You’ll be able to sample more than 20 different unique poke recipes from professional and amateur chefs throughout the nation and vote for their favorite dishes. We’ll also be having celebrity judges join us this year: Aarón Sánchez, award-winning chef, TV personality, author and philanthropist; and Ronnie Rainwater, chief culinary officer—Las Vegas at Emeril’s Restaurants.”

VIP and general admission tickets are still available at kauaipokefest.com. VIP tickets are $150 and include exclusive early access to the poke tasting and a live poke demonstration with the Godfather of Poke, Sam Choy. General admission tickets are available for $115. Both admission levels include two drink tickets. Doors open at 3 p.m. for VIP and 4 p.m. for general admission.