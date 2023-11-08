Honolulu (KHON2) – Lights, Camera Action! Kiyra Lynn of Hollywood First Look and KHON2’s Mikey Monis have the latest reviews of your favorite films.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, “Killers of The Flower Moon ” is a 3-hour long film that follows the members of the Osage Nation, trying to save their community from a spree of murders fueled by oil and greed.

“The biggest take away for me is that fact that Martin Scorsese did an amazing job with not only telling the story of true American history, but really not steering away far from the book written by David Grann. One thing that really stood out to me was the dark and tense mood that Scorsese created through the cinematography, while balancing the natural beauty of Oklahoma. And of course this is all paired with the perfect cast, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone. For me you really do feel that “push and pull” of a time where things were so simple yet so difficult. Again, this is shown in my opinion between the characters, their emotions and of course the cinematography,” says Mikey Monis, Host of Living808.

Killers of The Flower Moon is now streaming on Apple TV

