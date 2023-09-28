Honolulu (KHON2) – Lights, Camera Action! Kiyra Lynn of Hollywood First Look and KHON2’s Mikey Monis have the latest reviews of your favorite films.

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall video game store into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill, who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

“While this movie is really good…I wasn’t as hyped about it as others because of its recent 2020 history that’s still fresh in our minds…However I do want to say that it is a really good film, it definitely is one of those movies where you root for the underdogs of the story. I thought there were a lot of really funny moments in the film especially with the characters which are well-written and you can tell they have great chemistry with each other. Unlike The other movies that we covered like Gran Turismo or Barbie. Dumb Money does not have any of the flashy visuals, but it excels in storytelling and humor…along with a really good soundtrack. I do feel the movie is an enjoyable, fun, and funny experience and definitely worth a watch,” says Mikey Monis, Host of Living808.

Dumb Money is now playing in theatres.

