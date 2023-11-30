Honolulu (KHON2) – Kitchen Door at Wai Kai offers many different events and food options throughout the month of December.

Kitchen Door at Wai Kai is a signature dual-concept restaurant open exclusively at Wai Kai.

“The main feature of our restaurant is called the Plaza Grill, which is an inviting dining destination which features a front row seat to the theater of the kitchen and overlooks the lanai area,” says Keith Malini, Director of Operations at Kitchen Door at Wai Kai.

According to Malini, the next upcoming event is on Sunday, December 10th from 3:30pm – 5pm as part of our monthly Wine Matinee Series called Chardonnay 101 and it will feature Master Sommelier Chuck Furuya, going over the wonderful world of wine with a varietal focus on chardonnay.

Malini says, “We also have an event on December 20th featuring another master sommelier Patrick Okubo, and that will be featuring Taittinger champagne. That event will be on Wednesday, December 20th at 7:30pm.”

Those looking to attend can make reservations online at the official website of the Kitchen Door.

Website: www.kitchendoorwaikai.com

Phone: (808)-404-9121