Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kimie Miner supports local businesses and artists.

Kimie Miner’s “Christmas in Hawaii” island-to-island tour will feature live shows in Kona, Hilo, Oahu, Maui and Kauai. According to Miner, each show will be dedicated to its communities.

“Each show guests will have the opportunity to shop at pop-ups by local businesses. On stage, we will have halau from its community to dance alongside me. The goal of this tour is to bring Hawaii communities together through mele, and what better way to do that with some holiday music,” says Kimie Miner, Singer and Songwriter.

Those looking to purchase tickets to Kimie’s “Christmas in Hawaii” tour can do so via her official website.

“Christmas in Hawaii” Tour:

www.kimieminer.com/christmasinhawaii

Social Media:

@PlayKimie

@HakuCollective