Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician Kimie Miner is bringing the aloha spirit through mele at the San Francisco Giants game.

Singer and songwriter Kimie Miner serenaded fans with original music, national anthem and “take me out to the ball game.”

“San Francisco has always been a supportive city of Hawaiian music. The community always comes out to our shows whenever we are in town. So, for me to be singing at a Giants game, it’s almost like singing to family and friends back home,” says Kimie Miner, Singer and Songwriter.

Miner worked with Alaska Airlines to be their first Hawaiian musician to open a major league baseball game.

Miner says, “It was important for me to sing the national anthem through a Hawaiian perspective and Alaska Airlines understood that mindset. I love working with Alaska Airlines and I appreciate their team for supporting Hawaiian music.”

