Honolulu (KHON2) – The newest single, “Sweet Island Air” is officially available for streaming across platforms.

According to local musician, Kimie Miner, as seasons change, the island air and breeze remains the same, reminding it’s listeners that aloha is always accessible, even if carried on a trade wind.

“I find myself asking that question all the time – be it running errands with my kids or traveling on tour – it’s somewhat of a joke with my travel companions because we all love (and miss) that sweet island air. It’s reminiscent of island living and the intangible, spiritual, enriching beauty that Hawaiʻi distinctively holds. I co-wrote this song to remind us that no matter where we are, Aloha is also there, carried on the breeze,” says Kimié Miner, singer and songwriter.

Miner is joined alongside other local musicians like Hawane Rios and Imua Garza.

Miner says, “I love working with them we’ve known each other for a while, and I’m happy to be working with creative individuals.”

Sweet Island Air is now streaming on all digital platforms.

