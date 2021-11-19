Kimié Miner Releases Christmas EP

The holidays are such a special time of year and even more special for Kimié Miner who is ready to drop her latest album, Christmas in Hawaiʻi.

“After the challenges we’ve all experienced, our hearts and homes need to experience JOY! My hope is that these familiar and original carols will bring loved ones together to reflect on our collective resilience and all the little treasures that we can be grateful for. There is no joy without gratitude”, said Kimié Miner. “So gather your ‘ohana, sing along with us, and receive the Joy, Hope, Comfort and Peace that is uniquely Christmas in Hawaiʻi. And if you follow my social @playkimie, you will get to see how much fun I had with Ana Vee, Paula Fuga, Jake Shimabukuro, Josh Tatofi, my cousin Tim Miner, DeAndre Brackensick, Izik, Lina Robins, and Jenn JRoq Wright creating this album together. I mean, carols are already the happiest music there is – add to that diversified cultures and artist styles – well, just download the album, you will see! I think this album will become part of your seasonal traditions. And like I said, sing along with us…LOUDLY at home or in your car…you never, I might be in the car next to you and we duet on the H1!”

The album is out on Black Friday on all digital platforms.

Artist: Kimié Miner

Album Name: Christmas in Hawai‘i

Phrase: Celebrate the Holidays with Kimié Miner’s new EP “CHRISTMAS IN HAWAI‘I” streaming across all digital platforms, Nov 26th

Visit @playkimie to follow