Honolulu (KHON2) – Kimie Miner’s “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour 2022” featured some of her hoit Holiday songs alongside award-winning guest artists such as Paula Fuga, Kalani Pe’a, Napua Greig and more.

The GRAMMY-nominated producer, singer/songwriter, and Co-Founder/CEO of Haku Collective has a mission to spread joy and support Maui-based creatives with a packed show at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

“This was my first time performing at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center and it was completely amazing. Everyone here has been amazing. The goal was to tell the stories of Maui-based artists both musicians and entrepreneurs, and along with the Maui Arts and Cultural Center we were able to accomplish just that,” says Kimie Miner, Singer and Songwriter.

Kimie and the Haku Collective team will perform on O’ahu at the International Market Place on Wednesday, December 21st and then on Kaua’i on Friday December 23rd.

Christmas In Hawaii:

www.kimieminer.com/christmasinhawaii

Maui Arts and Cultural Center:

www.mauiarts.org