Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning songbird; Kimié Miner is back at Blue Note Hawaiʻi for her annual two-night birthday concert this weekend, July 21 and 22. The theme is “1985 + Reborn,” Kimié will take fans on a journey through her mele and celebrate her breakout hits. Kimié joined Living808 today, accompanied by Imua Garza, and gave our viewers a preview.

To purchase tickets for her upcoming shows visit Blue Note Hawaiʻi | Kimié Miner. If you want to keep up with Kimié Miner check out her website kimieminer.com or on social media @playkimie.