Kickin Kajun Restaurant is kicking it up a notch. You can still get all the goodness of Louisiana in a flavorful bag of seafood with potatoes, crab, lobster, and crawfish but General Manager Ty O’Connell tell us about the newest dish to hit the menu.

“We started serving fried gator in the fried baskets portion of the menu and now we are offering Po’boy Gator Sandwiches. A Louisiana Style Sandwich dressed with house-made cole slaw, tomatoes, pickles, and a spicy remoulade sauce.”

You can get the Po’boy sandwiches at both the Kapolei and Kaneohe locations. For more information and reservations, visit, kickin-kajun.com