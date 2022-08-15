HONOLULU (KHON2) – Every Monday Kauai Coffee Company will debut a coffee flavor to Living808 viewers.

Over 4 million coffee trees are grown on their 31-hundred acre farm. Kauai Coffee Company is Hawaii’s largest coffee grower, making it the largest coffee farm in the United States.

This week’s flavor is the Vanilla Macadamia Nut made with 100% Hawaiian ground coffee, featuring a smooth, delicious flavor and amazing aroma.

Kauai Coffee Company features smooth delicious flavors along with an amazing aroma. From growing the coffee to roasting and packaging, Kauai Coffee Company is all about implementing sustainable, environmentally friendly practices through every step.



To learn more about Kauai Coffee Company and its many flavors, Living808 viewers can browse their selection online via its official website.

