Kick Off the New Year with Planet Fitness at Waianae Mall

Honolulu (KHON2) – Planet Fitness offers state-of-the-art gym equipment for residents on the Leeward Coast.

Located on Farrington highway, Wai’anae Mall offers a wide-range of shops, dining options and more for residents on the West Side, including a new gym facility for those looking to jumpstart or continue their healthy lifestyle.

“Our goal is to make fitness accessible to everyone. Our Waianae location provides those looking to start a fitness routine or get back into one another option. We are proud and excited to be able to bring our Judgment Free Zone to West Oahu residents,” says Ruben Yanez, Regional Manager, Planet Fitness Hawaii.

Known to be the 4th Planet Fitness location in Hawaii and the 2nd on Oahu, Yanez feels Wai’anae Mall is perfect for Leeward residents.

Yanez says, “Wai’anae Mall is centrally located to all Leeward residents. Our goal is to encourage the Wai’anae community to maintain a healthy lifestyle at a comfortable pace as we enter the new year. We are excited to welcome new members and inspired by our current members for their commitment to fitness.”

Those looking to sign up for a membership at Planet Fitness in Wai’anae Mall are encouraged to visit them.

Planet Fitness at Wai’anae Mall:

86-120 Farrington Hwy, Bldg 4

Waianae, HI 96792