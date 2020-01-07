KHON’s Joe Moore & Spring Wind Octet Team Up for Mozart’s Most Memorable Melodies Concerts

Honolulu (KHON2) – January marks the 264th anniversary of the birthday of Mozart and Chamber Music Hawaii’s Spring Wind Octet is doing two special concerts called Mozart’s Most Memorable Melodies that were chosen by KHON’s own Mozart afficionado, Joe Moore.

Joe told Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin that it should actually be called “Some of Mozart’s Most Memorable Melodies” because he has so many masterpieces, a concert of all of them would take 10-12 hours!

The concerts will feature an original Mozart transcription for Wind Octet by Chamber Music Hawaii Founder and local arranger Marsha Schweitzer, who says, “You definitely feel the weight of responsibility on your shoulders when you’re dealing with a composer as important as Mozart. Fortunately many of technical issues involved with transcribing or “translating” from one form to another were worked out by a generation of composers and arrangers who lived during the time when what was called “Harmonie” music was popular. Harmonie music was basically music for groups like ours.”

Schweitzer plays bassoon as part of the Spring Wind Octet and enjoyed arranging Mozart’s original works for the Octet, which features 2 players on bassoon, oboe, french horn, and clarinet.

The Spring Octet is just one of the ensembles that make up Chamber Music Hawaii, which Schweitzer started in 1984 to promote this type of music.

Joe has hosted several concerts for CMH, including the Hawaii premiere of Mozart’s Gran Partita for Winds in 1988, the Hawaii premiere of “Most Likely Mozart: Wind Octet version of numbers from his opera, Abduction from the Seraglio” in 2002, “Mozart’s Greatest Opera Hits” in 2012, and most recently, “Maligned Master: Salieri” in 2017.

From 1986 through 1991 Joe hosted the Saturday morning program “Moore Mozart” on Hawaii Public Radio.

He has also been known to dress up as Mozart, although he says he’s hanging up the suit and wig this year.

Mozart’s Most Memorable Melodies

Monday, January 13, 2020 – 7:30 pm (Paliku Theatre)

Monday, January 20, 2020 – 7:30 pm (Doris Duke Theatre)

Tickets: http://chambermusichawaii.org