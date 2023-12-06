Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON2’s Pamela Young has partnered with the Ohana Arts to tell the story of Sadako Sasaki.

14 year old, Sammy Houghtailing has traveled to Japan with Ohana Arts to bring the story of Sadako Sasaki to a Japanese audience.

“This summer I was fortunate to accompany 45 brilliant young people to Japan to see them perform an original musical on the life of Sadako Sasaki, a young girl who folded a thousand paper cranes in the hopes of being cured from leukemia,” says Sammy Houghtailing, Performer at Ohana Arts.

According to Houghtailing, being a part of Sadako’s story is an honor and an inspiration.

Houghtailing says, “She initially survived the bombing of Hiroshima, but later was diagnosed with leukemia. She inspired everyone around her to have hope for a peaceful world.”

“Sadako’s Wish” will premiere on KHON2 Thursday, December, 7th.