KHON2 To Host The 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival

Honolulu (KHON2) – KHON2 hosts the 44th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival on Thursday, October 28th.

The 2021 Prince Lot Hula Festival is celebrating virtually with a two-hour program showcasing stories of hālau and hula.

“The show will include nine hālau hula from Oahu performing kahiko and ʻauana mele in a two-hour program filmed at the beautiful Queen Emma Summer Palace. What makes this show special are the messages of Aloha from each kumu and appearances by Robert Cazimero, Manu Boyd, and Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine. Manu who is our Namakahelu Oli Award recipient this year, will perform the opening oli and Robert will sing for Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang’s Hālau Hula Ka Noeʻau and for Vicky’s solo hula Kuʻu Pua I Paoakalani. It’s going to be an exciting show full of hula and interesting stories,” says Pauline Worsham, Managing Director of the Prince Lot Hula Festival.

Not only will the 44th Prince Lot Hula Festival celebrate hula and its history, viewers will also have an educational experience, learning about ways to get involved in the hula community through programs.

Worsham says, “Over the years we’ve conducted education and stewardship programs in the valley to teach our youth the importance of protecting and preserving our ʻāina and to instill in them a desire to become good stewards of our lands and natural resources. The viewers will learn a little about these programs, and how they can participate as well.”

Recently, the board members of the Prince Lot Hula Festival launched the Alakaʻi Leadership Program, a course Worsham and her team said was well-received.

“The Alakaʻi Leadership Program is a 6-week program designed for high school students which gives a thorough grounding in the history of Kamananui Valley, its significance as an important wahi pana and cultural site and of the geology and ecology of the valley. Kamananui Valley is the last undeveloped valley in urban Honolulu and has great cultural significance. We call it our living classroom because we literally use it as an outdoor classroom for experiential learning,” says Michael Lee, Director of Education and Stewardship at the Prince Lot Hula Festival.

Those looking to learn more about the Alakaʻi Leadership Program, and other courses are encouraged to visit the official website of the Moanalua Garden Foundation. Viewers are also encouraged to tune into the 44th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival, October 28th at 7PM on KHON2.

WEBSITE:

www.MoanaluaGardensFoundation.org