KHON2 to Broadcast Both Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageant

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants can cheer on their favorite contestants February 20th on KHON2.

As the countdown to the next Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA continues, the team at the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants, are gearing up for one of Hawaii’s biggest events.

“It’s been a busy week. We are moving into the Hawaii Convention Center tomorrow morning. The girls are rehearsing and putting all the final touches on their preparations. We are excited for this weekend because it will be our first pageant with an audience since covid,” sast Alicia Michioka, Executive Director at Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants.

As venues across the state of Hawaii open up to attendees, Michioka and her team are inviting fans to enjoy the pageants in person and from the comfort of their own home.

Michioka says, “This year we will have a live audience at the Hawaii Convention Center and both pageants can be watched at home too. Miss Hawaii Teen USA will be live-streamed at noon on Saturday and Miss Hawaii USA will be televised LIVE on KHON2 and live-streamed.”

Although the contestants will be in-front of a live audience both in person and online, Michioka says they have been involved throughout the community for the past few months.

“It’s been an amazing past few months.Each girl comes into the pageant with different goals, dreams and aspirations. Seeing them work hard toward these goals in our community is inspiring to me. They have reached milestone accomplishments with their health and personal growth. Being a part of this process with the girls is the most rewarding part of my job as the State Director,” says Michioka.

Tickets to the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA can be purchased via the pageants’ official website. Those looking to enjoy the pageant from home, are encouraged to tune into KHON2 Saturday, February 20th.

Miss Hawaii USA:

www.misshawaiiusa.com