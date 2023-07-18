The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is being held in Australia and New Zealand, and the US Women’s team are looking to become 3-time World Champs. No other team, men’s or women’s, have ever won three World Cups in row.

Head Coach of the University of women’s soccer, Michelle “Bud” Nagamine, joined John to share her thoughts on the World Cup and what it means to young girls today.

The University of Women’s soccer kicks off their season in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff against Utah Valley at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. For more information the UH Women’s soccer schedule, you can check out hawaiiathletic.com.