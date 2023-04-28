Honolulu (KHON2) – Khan Skewer Restaurant is getting in on the SPAM JAM® fun as one of this years participating businesses.

Khan Skewer Restaurant reflects the flavors of a Mongolian legacy infused with Hawaiian cuisine, with spices imported from Mongolia.

“We are super excited to showcase our pork belly and SPAM skewers, SPAM fried rice and SPAM with asparagus skewer. With only being over a year old, the SPAM JAM is the perfect event for us to meet new guests,” says Fiona Yang, Co-Founder and Store Manager of Khan Skewer Restaurant.

The 2023 Waikīkī SPAM JAM® will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Kalākaua Avenue.

