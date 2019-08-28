KFC Hawaii’s New Mac & Cheese Bowls & New Kona Location

Honolulu (KHON2)- KFC Hawaii’s new Mac and Cheese Bowls are the new go-to comfort food for fans of the classic dish.

The Mac and Cheese Bowls come in original or spicy and they’re only available for a limited time as part of a “Fill Up Meal” from only 8 dollars that includes a medium drink and chocolate chip cookie.

KFC’s most popular orders are bucket meals with the famous biscuits, mashed potatoes with gravy and signature cole slaw.

Some other hot items that are popular for tailgating during football season? Kama’aina can always enjoy “Weekend Buckets” – ten pieces of original recipe and/or extra crispy chicken for $15.99 plus tax on Saturdays and Sundays.

While original recipe and extra crispy are KFC signatures, KFC Hot Wings are another top seller with twenty wings for $19.99 or for something different, you can try freshly breaded sandwiches – Crispy Colonel, Smokey Mountain Barbecue, Nashville Hot and Georgia Gold.

You can even order delivery using the Grub Hub app.

KFC Hawaii has 15 locations statewide, along with a new store opening in Kona on Saturday, August 31st.

KFC will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest store in Kona (75-5586 Palani Road.) from 1:30-3:30pm, with music from a local radio station, chances to win prizes, and food samples.

Find a location near you:

https://locations.kfc.com/hi