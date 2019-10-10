Ken’s Fresh Fish goes green with Malama Eco Products

Ken’s Fresh Fish provides fresh island fish fillets, various handcrafted poke, dried fish, and sashimi. They also offer plates of fresh cooked fish, shrimp, and steaks, touting never frozen fish and lunch specials like ahi katsu and fresh never frozen poke. Owner Melanie Hiram-Broad explains the companies desire to go green.

“We wanted to reduce our carbon footprint and eliminate single use plastics at our shop As a small local business costs is always a factor, we wanted to work with and support local. I met Dave at the trade show. He had a small clamshell with water from the day before. The plate did not absorb the water, the container was not warped and still held its shape and they’re made right here in Hawaii.”

Malama Eco Products are available at various grocery stores for individual use and for commercial use you can visit http://malamaeco.com.

And for fresh fish check out Ken’s Fresh Fish at 55-730 Kamehameha Hwy Laie HI