Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 host Kelly Simek participated in the 2022 Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch to promote the new podcast, 1 Mile 1 veteran.

“The goal of this podcast is to inspire and help veterans who are dealing with trauma. The length of the podcast is exactly the amount of minutes it takes to complete 1 mile. We are happy to work with Alim to help us get ready for this race, in honor of our veterans,” says Leigh Ann Mayberry, Producer of 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast.

According to Mayberry, having Simek be on their Spartan team is a great way to raise awareness of the PTSD veterans face from being deployed.

“I was so honored to do the race with Leigh Ann and Danny. What they are doing to tell stories of these soldiers and their mental health is important and I am happy to merge our two platforms,” says Kelly Simek, Host of Living808.

To learn more about the 1 Mile 1 Veteran podcast, viewers can do so online.

1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast:

www.1mile1veteran.com

@1mile1veteran (Social Media Handle)