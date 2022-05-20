Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Kelly Simek breaks down the trendiest events, this Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.



The Kani Ka Pilla Grille Presents: Hoʻokena

Enjoy the sounds of Hoʻokena, poolside at the Kani Ka Pilla Grille located at the Ourigger Reef Waikiki Beach resort. Three-time grammy award nominee and multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winner, Hoʻokena will be bringing the stories of Hawaii through mele. Nothing like supporting local artists on the shores of Waikiki.

Visit: www.outrigger.com

Tito Jackson Performs at Blue Note Hawaii

Tito Jackson will be live tonight from Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Groove out to some of the best R&B and soul jams at one of the best places to vibe out to.

VISIT: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com (Tickets)

The Republik kicks off the Summer with Hawaiis Finest

Tonight, join Likkle Jordee, Peni Dean and The Vitals as they welcome in summer 2022. Call all your family and friends and head over to the Republik for the hottest party of the weekend.

Visit: HiFinest.com for more information

doTERRA Hawaii Product Center Celebrates it’s Grand Opening

This Saturday, make your way to Waipahu to celebrate the grand opening of the new doTERRA Hawaii Product Center. This celebration will feature product center tours, educational booths, prize giveaways, and local food trucks.

Visit: www.doTERRA.com/malama to learn more