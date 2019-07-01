Keiki programs offered at Four Seasons Resort Oahu

Summer’s here and if you’re wanting to plan that dream vacation for your family Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is the place to go. Not only is this luxury resort the perfect getaway for adults, its kids program promises young travelers an experience they’ll never forget.

Some of the top features are:

A glamping experience where kids are able to get the ultimate luxury overnight camping experience. Kids are taken up to the spa, play fun games like laser tag and glow in the dark activities, and watch movies.

Dive-In Movies at the kids pool where kids are able to sit in the pool and watch family-friendly movies in the pool.

Proper By Four Seasons Skate Camp a 2-day event starting on June 30th where kids ages 7 – 17 can shred, skate and get stoked at the Four Seasons Resort at Oahu.

For more information about the kids program at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina visit http://fourseasons.com/oahu