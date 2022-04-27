Keiki O Ka Aina is promoting it’s HIPPY program on Living808 today. Hippy stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. The HIPPY program offers home based early childhood education for three, four and five year old children working with their parent(s) as their first teacher. The parent is provided with a set of carefully developed materials, curriculum and books designed to strengthen their child’s cognitive skills, early literacy skills, social/emotional and physical development. HIPPY is a parent involvement and school readiness program. The HIPPY program is one of the cornerstone programs of Keiki O Ka `Aina. they wanted a way to support our ‘ohana that strive to raise their keiki at home rather than taking them to preschool. KOKA believes that parents are the first and best teachers for their keiki and HIPPY gives them well developed curriculum and tools to get their keiki ready for kindergarten. The program is funded by a federal grant and free for families at KOKA. We spoke with Gina, the HIPPY Program manager about the popularity of the program.

“The HIPPY program has seen increased demand for the past few years. However, this year we are seeing much more interest in the HIPPY program and are planning for an expansion on all islands. We have been serving ‘ohana on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island for years but this summer we expanded to Kauai and are finally available on all islands.”

To find out more about the program and how to apply, visit KOKA.org. They are currently accepting applications and have expanded the program to Kauai making it available on all islands.