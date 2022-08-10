Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki O Ka ‘Āina’s Early Childhood Education programs include a variety of options for families with children from birth through 5 years old.

Keiki O Ka Aina offers programs to support moms to be with home visits, preschool programs, parent participation programs, and programs to support parents with parenting skills.

“Our goal is to have Hawaii’s children gain positive attitudes and skills necessary for a lifetime of success. The early education programs are designed to support our Hawaiian culture and values within communities through child development,” says Melodie Vega, Early Childhood Education Director at Keiki O Ka Aina.

According to Vega, lack of educational opportunities affects low income families, and children with disabilities even more.

Vega says, “Some families don’t have the resources to afford tutoring or private extracurricular activities. We offer a food program that helps to provide healthy meals for families, special education services and counseling. A popular program we offer is the before and after school care.”

Keiki O Ka Aina’s early educational programs deliver consistent high-quality services during challenging times for most families.

“We really want something for them that they know when and what will happen, they can prepare for, and they really benefit from. Engagement, experience, education, and support- this is what we strive for,” says Vega.

To learn more about Keiki O Ka Aina’s early educational programs, families can go online to their official website.

Keiki O Ka Aina





Website: www.koka.org

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: keiki.o.aina

Instagram: keikiokaaina_hawaii