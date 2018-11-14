Strengthening families with traditional poi pounding classes

Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers infuses the Hawaiian culture into all of its programs.

One of their most transformational cultural activities is the Board and Stone Classes led by cultural specialist Earl Kawa`a.

“Over 10 years ago, I was on Molokai and needed a poi board for a demonstration and couldn’t find any,” Kawa`a explained.

“I was heartbroken because that was where I was from and when I was growing up there was a board and stone in every home.”

It was then, that Kawa`a decided to bring back the practice by helping families make their own board and stones.

Through the Board and Stone Classes, Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers have brought families closer, strengthened parenting skills and restored people’s relationships with their Hawaiian culture.

The program has even encouraged families to start pounding their own poi for special occasions like baby luaus and weddings, and they’ve had a difficult time keeping up the demand for poi.

In fact, they’re importing about 600 pounds a month now from the neighbor islands.

For more information about the program and the other classes that Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers offer, visit their website at https://koka.org.

