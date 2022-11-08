The Gingerbread ‘Ohana Fest on Laulima Giving Day is an event Keiki O Ka Aina hosts annually to raise money and receive donations for the Laulima Giving program that supports families struggling with needed supplies throughout the year. The KHON2 Laulima Giving Program in coordination with Keiki O ka Aina, has helped over 85,000 people to date. with everything from clothes, school supplies, sporting goods, toys, food, household goods, and gift cards. We collect these items and cash donations during our Laulima Giving Day events, like the Gingerbread ‘Ohana Fest, to serve the underserved throughout the year.

Many businesses have jumped onboard to help including 7-11 Hawaii. If you are with a company who would like to get involved, Laulima Program Manager Michael Wong explains how you can do that.

“ We are asking local businesses to support Laulima through our Adopt a Family campaign. Contact us at laulimagivingprogram.org to be a sponsor. We partner with local companies and communities, like Annika and 7-Eleven Hawai`i, and would like to raise at least $100,000 in corporate donations. The need is great but we know that generous hearts will rise to meet that need.

On Laulima Day, Saturday December 3 from 10am to 4pm at shopping malls across the state, people and `ohana can bring in new unwrapped toys for the keiki, clothing, slippers for the family, school supplies, sanitizer, bed and bath items, and other household goods. We will be at Windward Mall, Kahala Mall, Ka Makana Ali`i Mall, Pearlridge Center, Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Maui, Prince Kuhio Plaza on the Big Island and, our new Laulima partner, Gather FCU on Kauai.

Our Laulima Telethon, a statewide broadcast on KHON2, is another essential way KOKA collects support for the Laulima Giving Program. Next month’s telethon will feature Laulima `ohana stories and a chance for people across the state to call in and make a credit card donation. We will acknowledge our key donors and offer some great donation incentives, like staycations and travel vouchers. Each year we raise donations as we share the real needs of the local community. KOKA is grateful to manage this program and partner with KHON each year on the Laulima Giving Program telethon.”

For more information visit www.LaulimaGivingProgram.org