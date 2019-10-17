Keiki O Ka Aina wants to help local families with child care costs

Keiki O Ka Aina has a new program for parents and caregivers. It’s called the Hawaii Early Learning Partnership for Child Care (HELP) Program and it’s a program designed to help qualified parents get financial aid for child care costs.

Ages accepted for the program range from 6 weeks to age 12 for toddler care, group child care, preschool, before and after school care, and summer programs.

The HELP Program is focused on Native Hawaiian, Native American Indian, and Alaska Native families working or attending school or in join training.

KOKA will also accept applications for relative care in the child’s home environment.

Call 843-2502 and ask for HELP to be connected for more information.

Website: koka.org